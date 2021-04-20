Motco Sells 237 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Motco decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Oracle were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

