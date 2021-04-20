Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) vs. Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 0.92 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.39 Motus GI $110,000.00 409.81 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -1.05

Motus GI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -104.71% -132.46% -41.17% Motus GI -12,916.77% -151.69% -77.43%

Risk & Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Venus Concept and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80 Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Venus Concept presently has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 171.28%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 148.89%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Motus GI.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

