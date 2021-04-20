M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $154.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average is $132.27. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 214,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 94.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 63.5% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

