MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.