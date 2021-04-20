Mullen Group (MTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.54 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTL shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.03.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

