Myriad Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and $270,794.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 169.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,777,237,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

