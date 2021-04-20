Nano (NANO) Trading 57.4% Higher Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $9.02 or 0.00016407 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $609.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,122.18 or 0.03861074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.09 or 0.00455003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $878.97 or 0.01599186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.76 or 0.00627247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00528155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00414219 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00241682 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

