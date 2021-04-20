Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 7.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 66,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,446,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

NNOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

