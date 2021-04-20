NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg Sells 144 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $10,643.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

