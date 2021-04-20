Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $158.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.38. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $161.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.