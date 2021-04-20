Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

Nasdaq stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.68. 33,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.38. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $161.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

