National Bank (NBHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NBHC opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

