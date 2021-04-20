Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 272.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 620.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 572,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a PE ratio of 199.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

