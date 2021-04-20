Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Update

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 430,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $367.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.05 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.