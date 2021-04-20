Navient (NAVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

