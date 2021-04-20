Needham & Company LLC Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.81.

NYSE:SQ opened at $245.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.25. Square has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 389.42, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 962,260 shares of company stock worth $226,010,536. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $88,906,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

