Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

