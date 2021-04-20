NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

