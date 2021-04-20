New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

