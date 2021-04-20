New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 10,400 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 447,719 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

AZEK opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 81.46. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,708 over the last 90 days.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.