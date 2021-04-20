New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.18. 9,646,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177,706. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

