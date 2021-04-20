New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Posts Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q4 2021

EDU stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

