New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 387,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

