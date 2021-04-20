New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,672 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,236,000 after buying an additional 1,804,433 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,245,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,180,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,764. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
