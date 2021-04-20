Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NWL opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.