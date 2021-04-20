Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NWL. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -101.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

