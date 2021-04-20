Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.27.

NYSE NEXA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

