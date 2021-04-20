NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 729,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of NXE opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

