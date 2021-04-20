NEXT.coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $878.97 or 0.01599186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00528155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00013499 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000166 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004441 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

