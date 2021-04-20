NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $281.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $157.95 and a one year high of $304.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.86 and a 200-day moving average of $263.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

