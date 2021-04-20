NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $139.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

