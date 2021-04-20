NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 26,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,241,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

