NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,226. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

