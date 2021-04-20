Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 822,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,076,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.