NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 58.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 276,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.73. The stock has a market cap of $201.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

