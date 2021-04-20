NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average is $135.73. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

