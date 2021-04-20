Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NIU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

