Node Runners One Day Volume Reaches $19,674.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Node Runners has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $19,674.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for about $132.59 or 0.00239543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00066015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00087393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00628147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners.

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

