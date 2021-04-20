Non-Fungible Yearn Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.50 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $12.50 million and $383,000.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $186.22 or 0.00333330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00067536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00649881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00044506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,105 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

