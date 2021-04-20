Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nordson were worth $25,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $205.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $145.01 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

