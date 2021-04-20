Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $278.32

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $278.32 and last traded at $274.71, with a volume of 9807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.