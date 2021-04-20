Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 384,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,747,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of ExlService at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,291 shares of company stock worth $6,207,413 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

