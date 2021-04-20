Norges Bank Invests $33.81 Million in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 542,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,812,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Community Bank System as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

