Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 630,384 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

