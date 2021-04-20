Norges Bank Makes New Investment in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 348,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of ManTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

