Norges Bank Takes $30.57 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,721,138 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

