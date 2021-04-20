Norges Bank Takes $31.44 Million Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 785,788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $9,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the period.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

