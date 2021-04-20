North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,950. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $259,370.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.