North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 135,600 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 45.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 242,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,309 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 88,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

