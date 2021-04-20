Northern Trust Corp Has $1.86 Million Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Northeast Bank worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NBN stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $246.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.